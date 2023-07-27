Back to top

Pegasystems (PEGA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Pegasystems (PEGA - Free Report) reported $298.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $309.61 million, representing a surprise of -3.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -80.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pegasystems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscription: $238.30 million compared to the $257.73 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Consulting: $58.39 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $57.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
  • Revenue- Perpetual license: $1.58 million compared to the $0.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription services: $197.11 million compared to the $195.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Pega Cloud: $115.06 million versus $116.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.1% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription license: $41.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $82.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.97 million.
  • Gross Profit- Subscription Services: $160.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.67 million.
  • Gross Profit- Perpetual license: $1.56 million compared to the $0.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Subscription: $200.90 million versus $214.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Consulting: -$0.32 million compared to the $0.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Subscription license: $40.57 million versus $57.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Pegasystems have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

