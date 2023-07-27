Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Alerus (ALRS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Alerus (ALRS - Free Report) reported $48.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.8 million, representing a surprise of -1.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alerus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 72.79% compared to the 77.98% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $3.56 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.64 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: -0.07% versus 0.08% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent): 2.52% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.58%.
  • Total Noninterest income: $25.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.44 million.
  • Net interest income: $22.23 million versus $23.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Alerus have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

