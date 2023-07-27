Back to top

First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK - Free Report) reported $262.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $270.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was -7.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Interstate BancSystem performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.12% compared to the 3.21% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.95% versus 60.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest Income: $44.10 million versus $40.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of First Interstate BancSystem have returned +16.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

