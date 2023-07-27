Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Tractor Supply (TSCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.18 billion, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.83, compared to $3.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.91, the EPS surprise was -2.05%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tractor Supply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales increase: 2.5% compared to the 5.34% average estimate based on 12 analysts.
  • Number of stores - Tractor Supply: 2181 versus 2167.33 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Number of stores: 2373 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2372.17.
  • Number of stores - Petsense: 192 compared to the 191.33 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total Selling Square Footage: 37.81 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 37.81 Msq ft.
  • New stores opened - Tractor Supply: 17 compared to the 14.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • New stores opened - Petsense: 3 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tractor Supply here>>>

Shares of Tractor Supply have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

