Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL - Free Report) reported $70.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70.29 million, representing a surprise of +0.91%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amalgamated Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 52.91% compared to the 52.02% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $7.58 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.49 billion.
  • Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans: 0.29% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.26%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.33% versus 3.35% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $62.99 million versus $62.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.60 million.
  • Trust department fees: $4.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.95 million.
  • Non-interest income: $7.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.34 million.
Shares of Amalgamated Financial have returned +25.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

