West Pharmaceutical (WST) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, West Pharmaceutical Services (WST - Free Report) reported revenue of $753.8 million, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.11, compared to $2.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $752.57 million, representing a surprise of +0.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how West Pharmaceutical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Change in Organic Revenue: -2.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.69%.
  • Net Sales- Contract-Manufactured Products: $135.80 million versus $125.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Proprietary Products: $618 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $621.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.
  • Gross Profit- Proprietary Products: $271.40 million compared to the $265.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Contract-Manufactured Products: $20.90 million versus $22.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of West Pharmaceutical have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

