FirstCash (FCFS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, FirstCash Holdings (FCFS - Free Report) reported revenue of $750.62 million, up 15.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $743.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was +10.91%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FirstCash performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pawn loan fees: $154.18 million versus $150.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.
  • Interest and fees on finance receivables: $58.19 million compared to the $52.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33% year over year.
  • Leased merchandise income: $189.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $183.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.5%.
Shares of FirstCash have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

