Baxter (BAX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Baxter International (
BAX Quick Quote BAX - Free Report) reported $3.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion, representing a surprise of -2.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Baxter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Sales- Renal Care- U.S. $234 million versus $236.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. Sales- Renal Care- International: $702 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $708.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Sales- Global Surgical Solutions- International: $42 million versus $36.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change. Sales- Acute Therapies- U.S. $60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%. Sales- Other: $22 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%. Sales- Renal Care: $936 million versus $944.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Sales- Medication Delivery: $761 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $717.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Sales- Pharmaceuticals: $550 million versus $533.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Sales- Global Surgical Solutions: $77 million compared to the $74.51 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year. Sales- Advanced Surgery: $272 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $271.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Sales- Acute Therapies: $180 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $173.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%. Sales- Patient Support Systems: $359 million compared to the $359.53 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Baxter here>>>
Shares of Baxter have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Baxter (BAX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Baxter International (BAX - Free Report) reported $3.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion, representing a surprise of -2.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Baxter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Baxter here>>>
- Sales- Renal Care- U.S. $234 million versus $236.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
- Sales- Renal Care- International: $702 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $708.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.
- Sales- Global Surgical Solutions- International: $42 million versus $36.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change.
- Sales- Acute Therapies- U.S. $60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
- Sales- Other: $22 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%.
- Sales- Renal Care: $936 million versus $944.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
- Sales- Medication Delivery: $761 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $717.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
- Sales- Pharmaceuticals: $550 million versus $533.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
- Sales- Global Surgical Solutions: $77 million compared to the $74.51 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
- Sales- Advanced Surgery: $272 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $271.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
- Sales- Acute Therapies: $180 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $173.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
- Sales- Patient Support Systems: $359 million compared to the $359.53 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
Shares of Baxter have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.