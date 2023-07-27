We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Southwest (LUV) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2023, Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.04 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08, the EPS surprise was +0.93%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Southwest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Southwest here>>>
- Load factor: 83.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 86.25%.
- CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profit sharing expense: 11.05 cents versus 11.1 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
- Available seat miles (ASMs): 42579 million compared to the 42546.31 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 35505 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 36684.64 million.
- Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM): 16.53 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16.45 cents.
- Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM): 15.05 cents compared to the 14.87 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
- Operating Expense per ASM (CASM): 14.66 cents versus 14.68 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
- Passenger revenue yield per RPM: 18.05 cents versus 17.46 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
- Fuel consumed: 538 Mgal versus 533.15 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating Revenues- Passenger [$M]: $6.41 billion versus $6.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
- Operating Revenues- Other: $581 million compared to the $607.63 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Freight [$M]: $47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $50.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
Shares of Southwest have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.