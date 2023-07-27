Back to top

Image: Bigstock

LKQ (LKQ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, LKQ (LKQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.45 billion, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +2.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how LKQ performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Growth - Specialty: -12.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -11.43%.
  • Organic Growth - Other: -19.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -5.07%.
  • Organic Growth - Parts and services: 4.8% compared to the 6.25% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Other- Total: $189 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $183.97 million.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services: $3.26 billion compared to the $3.18 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- Self Service: $63 million compared to the $59.93 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty: $442 million compared to the $461.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale - North America: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Specialty: $443 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $453.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%.
  • Revenue- Europe: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Wholesale - North America: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for LKQ here>>>

Shares of LKQ have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LKQ Corporation (LKQ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise