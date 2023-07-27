We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ArcelorMittal (MT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2023, ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) reported revenue of $18.61 billion, down 16% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.20, compared to $4.24 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.25 billion, representing a surprise of -3.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.81.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how ArcelorMittal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Crude steel production - NAFTA: 2244 Kmt versus 2268.39 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.
- Crude steel production - Brazil: 3732 Kmt compared to the 3545.69 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
- Crude steel production - Europe: 6943 Kmt compared to the 8271.99 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
- Crude steel production - ACIS: 1768 Kmt compared to the 1493.73 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average steel selling price - NAFTA: $1,116 versus $1,060.22 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Shipments Steel - ACIS: 1497 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1444 Kmt.
- Average steel selling price - Europe: $1,097 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,137.48.
- Revenue- NAFTA: $3.50 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.
- Revenue- Brazil: $3.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
- Revenue- Mining: $680 million versus $843.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.3% change.
- Revenue- ACIS: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Europe: $10.52 billion compared to the $10.58 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.8% year over year.
Shares of ArcelorMittal have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.