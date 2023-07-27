Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Integer (ITGR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Integer (ITGR - Free Report) reported $400.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $367.05 million, representing a surprise of +8.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Integer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- IMC - Cardio & Vascular: $208.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $188.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.
  • Revenue- IMC - Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation: $153.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $141.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.
  • Revenue- Non-Medical: $10.93 million compared to the $12.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Medical Sales: $389.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $354.81 million.
  • Revenue- IMC - Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical: $27.21 million compared to the $24.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.8% year over year.
Shares of Integer have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

