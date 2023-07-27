Back to top

Compared to Estimates, A.O. Smith (AOS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

A.O. Smith (AOS - Free Report) reported $960.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $1.01 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $971.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was +10.99%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how A.O. Smith performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $722.30 million versus $751.52 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Inter-segment sales: -$5.70 million compared to the -$7.53 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.6% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of World: $244.20 million versus $236.34 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
  • Segment Operating Earnings (GAAP)- Corporate expense: -$14 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$12.85 million.
Shares of A.O. Smith have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

