We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Bread Financial (BFH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Bread Financial Holdings (BFH - Free Report) reported $952 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $1.27 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +234961.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +452.17%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Bread Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Bread Financial here>>>
- Net Interest Margin: 18.7% compared to the 19.34% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Efficiency Ratio: 55.7% versus 58.92% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 19.8% compared to the 21.89% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 18.4% compared to the 20.35% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total interest-earning assets - Average Balances: $21.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.04 billion.
- Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio: 16.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.27%.
- Total interest income: $1.20 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion.
- Interest on cash and investment securities: $44 million versus $43.56 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Interchange revenue, net of retailer shares arrangements: -$74 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$92.18 million.
- Interest and fees on loans: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Net interest income: $992 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion.
- Total non-interest income: -$40 million compared to the -$63.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of Bread Financial have returned +21.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.