AEP (AEP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

American Electric Power (
AEP Quick Quote AEP - Free Report) reported $4.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was -0.88%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how AEP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail: 21260 GWh versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21940.72 GWh. Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail: 20153 GWh compared to the 20392.09 GWh average estimate based on three analysts. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities: 428 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 595.48 GWh. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities: 3484 GWh versus 3283.08 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total: 20581 GWh compared to the 21098.48 GWh average estimate based on two analysts. Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total: 24744 GWh compared to the 25703.52 GWh average estimate based on two analysts. Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities: $2.67 billion versus $2.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing: $331.40 million compared to the $521.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -49.8% year over year. Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco: $458.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $433.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%. Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities: $1.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities: $260.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $327.35 million. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities: $156.50 million compared to the $173.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for AEP here>>>
Shares of AEP have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
AEP (AEP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
American Electric Power (AEP - Free Report) reported $4.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was -0.88%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how AEP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for AEP here>>>
- Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail: 21260 GWh versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21940.72 GWh.
- Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail: 20153 GWh compared to the 20392.09 GWh average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities: 428 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 595.48 GWh.
- Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities: 3484 GWh versus 3283.08 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total: 20581 GWh compared to the 21098.48 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total: 24744 GWh compared to the 25703.52 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities: $2.67 billion versus $2.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
- Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing: $331.40 million compared to the $521.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -49.8% year over year.
- Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco: $458.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $433.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
- Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities: $1.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
- Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities: $260.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $327.35 million.
- Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities: $156.50 million compared to the $173.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of AEP have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.