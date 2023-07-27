We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Xcel Energy (XEL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 52 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 5.5%. The bottom line also declined 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s 60 cents.
Total Revenues
The company’s revenues of $3,022 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,407 million by 11.3%. The figure also declined 11.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,424 million.
Segmental Results
Electric: This segment’s revenues totaled $2,601 million, down 11% from $2,923 million in the year-ago quarter. Our model projected Electric revenues of $2,730.3 million for the same period.
Natural Gas: Revenues in this segment declined 17.4% to $393 million from $476 million in the year-ago quarter.
Other: This segment’s revenues increased 12% to $28 million from $25 million in the prior-year period. Our model projected Other segment's revenues of $24 million for the same period.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses declined 11.9% year over year to $2,604 million. This was primarily due to lower electric fuel and purchased power and cost of natural gas sold and transported.
Our model projected total operating expenses of $2,935 million for the same period.
Operating income decreased 10.9% to $418 million from the prior-year quarter’s level.
Total interest charges and financing costs rose 6.7% to $256 million from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Guidance
Xcel Energy reaffirmed its 2023 earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $3.34, a tad lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
XEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
