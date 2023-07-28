Back to top

LTC (LTC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, LTC Properties (LTC - Free Report) reported revenue of $31.54 million, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.3 million, representing a surprise of +7.64%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how LTC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental income: $31.54 million versus $31.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
  • Interest income from mortgage loans: $11.93 million compared to the $13.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.1% year over year.
  • Interest and other income: $0.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.6%.
Shares of LTC have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

