Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Byline Bancorp (BY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Byline Bancorp (BY - Free Report) reported revenue of $90.46 million, up 19.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89 million, representing a surprise of +1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Byline Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 52.92% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 55.68%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.35% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.26%.
  • Net charge-offs of loans and leases: 0.31% compared to the 0.29% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $7.07 billion versus $7.14 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $76.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $75.17 million.
  • Net gains on sales of loans: $5.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.10 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $14.29 million compared to the $13.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other non-interest income: $1.50 million compared to the $1.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Fees and service charges on deposits: $2.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.15 million.
  • Loan servicing revenue: $3.38 million compared to the $2.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wealth management and trust income: $1.04 million compared to the $0.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • ATM and interchange fees: $1.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.05 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Byline Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Byline Bancorp have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise