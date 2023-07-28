Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Coursera (COUR) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Coursera (COUR - Free Report) reported revenue of $153.7 million, up 23.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $145.71 million, representing a surprise of +5.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Coursera performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paid Enterprise Customers: 1291 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1253.17.
  • Number of Degrees Students: 19068 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18754.33.
  • Total registered learners: 129 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 128.6 million.
  • Revenues- Consumer: $87 million versus $80.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.8% change.
  • Revenues- Degrees: $12.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $11.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
  • Revenues- Enterprise: $54.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $53.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Coursera here>>>

Shares of Coursera have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Coursera, Inc. (COUR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise