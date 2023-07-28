Back to top

Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Seacoast Banking (SBCF - Free Report) reported revenue of $148.54 million, up 50.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.4 million, representing a surprise of -3.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Seacoast Banking performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.34% versus 61.86% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.86% compared to the 4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans: 0.03% compared to the 0.15% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $48.33 million versus $33.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $55.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.29 million.
  • Average Balance - Total Earning Assets: $13.21 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.18 billion.
  • Net interest income: $126.96 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $131.49 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $21.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.93 million.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $127.15 million versus $131.78 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Seacoast Banking have returned +25.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

