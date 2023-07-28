Back to top

T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) reported revenue of $19.2 billion, down 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.86, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71, the EPS surprise was +8.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how T-Mobile performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Prepaid churn: 2.62% versus 2.67% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Postpaid phone churn: 0.77% compared to the 0.81% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers: 760 thousand versus 659.59 thousand estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers: 1561 thousand compared to the 1387.71 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total High Speed Internet net customer additions: 509 thousand compared to the 517.29 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Postpaid phone ARPU: $48.84 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $48.67.
  • Service Revenues- Postpaid revenues: $12.07 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $11.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Service Revenues- Prepaid revenues: $2.44 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Revenue- Other revenues: $289 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $278.95 million.
  • Total service revenues: $15.74 billion compared to the $15.53 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
  • Equipment revenues: $3.17 billion versus $3.51 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Service Revenues- Wholesale and other service revenues: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.
Shares of T-Mobile have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

