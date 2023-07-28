Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CNX Resources (CNX - Free Report) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 24.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Alps Electric (APELY - Free Report) is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Banner (BANR - Free Report) is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

