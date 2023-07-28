Cincinnati Financial (
Compared to Estimates, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Cincinnati Financial (CINF - Free Report) reported $2.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion, representing a surprise of -0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +68.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Cincinnati Financial here>>>
- Commercial Lines Insurance - Combined ratio: 96.9% compared to the 102.21% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Excess & Surplus - Combined ratio: 92.2% compared to the 92.28% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Personal Lines Insurance - Combined ratio: 107.6% compared to the 106.18% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses: 66.4% compared to the 69.96% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Excess & Surplus- Earned premiums: $132 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $135.33 million.
- Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Fee revenues: $3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2 million.
- Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary: $127 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $114.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
- Revenues- Commercial lines insurance: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Personal lines insurance: $494 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $478.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%.
- Revenues- Commercial lines insurance - Fee revenues: $1 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1 million.
- Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Earned premiums: $1.86 billion versus $1.89 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
- Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums: $493 million compared to the $477.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.4% year over year.
Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.