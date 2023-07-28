Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Civeo (CVEO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Civeo (CVEO - Free Report) reported revenue of $178.84 million, down 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.59 million, representing a surprise of +3.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Civeo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Canada: $95.47 million versus $97.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other: $0.83 million versus $1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -89.8% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Australia: $82.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $77.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Civeo here>>>

Shares of Civeo have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Civeo Corporation (CVEO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise