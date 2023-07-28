Back to top

Image: Bigstock

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported $85.72 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $85.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WisdomTree, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • AUM - end of period: $93.7 billion compared to the $93.5 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Revenues- Advisory fees: $82 million compared to the $81.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Other income: $3.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +123.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for WisdomTree, Inc. here>>>

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise