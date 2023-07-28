We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exxon (XOM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2023, Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $82.91 billion, down 28.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.94, compared to $4.14 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.85 billion, representing a surprise of +5.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Exxon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Oil-equivalent production per day: 3608 KBOE/D versus 3729.63 KBOE/D estimated by six analysts on average.
- Natural gas production available for sale per day - Worldwide: 7529 Mcf/D versus 8043.06 Mcf/D estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil per day - Worldwide: 2353 KBBL/D compared to the 2391.64 KBBL/D average estimate based on five analysts.
- Natural gas production available for sale per day - Asia: 3350 Mcf/D versus 3459.96 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Natural gas production available for sale per day - Australia / Oceania: 1275 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1344.35 Mcf/D.
- Natural gas production available for sale per day - Total International (excl. U.S): 5183 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5611.18 Mcf/D.
- Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil per day - Total International (excl. U.S): 1568 KBBL/D compared to the 1574.98 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Natural gas production available for sale per day - Africa: 86 Mcf/D compared to the 197.56 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Natural gas production available for sale per day - Europe: 375 Mcf/D versus 484.59 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Natural gas production available for sale per day - United States: 2346 Mcf/D versus 2482.14 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue: $80.80 billion compared to the $82.87 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenues- Income from equity affiliates: $1.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion.
Shares of Exxon have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.