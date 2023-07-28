Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dana (DAN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Dana (DAN - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.75 billion, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the EPS surprise was +131.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Light Vehicle: $1.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Sales- Power Technologies: $314 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $300.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
  • Sales- Off-Highway: $842 million versus $832.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
  • Sales- Commercial Vehicle: $526 million compared to the $527.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
Shares of Dana have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

