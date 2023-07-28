Back to top

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Colgate-Palmolive (CL - Free Report) reported $4.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +2.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America: $978 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $979.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia: $268 million versus $248.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe: $678 million compared to the $634.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific: $664 million versus $684.76 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Pet Nutrition: $1.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.
  • Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $3.77 billion versus $3.63 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
  • Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $955 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $864.08 million.
  • Operating profit- Corporate: -$172 million compared to the -$123.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit- Pet Nutrition: $191 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $214.88 million.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

