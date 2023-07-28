Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dime Community (DCOM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Dime Community (DCOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $90.62 million, down 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $87.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was +15.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dime Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $12.89 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.97 billion.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.6% versus 59.89% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): 2.5% compared to the 2.43% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $80.22 million compared to the $78.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • BOLI income: $2.85 million compared to the $2.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Loan level derivative income: $2.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.10 million.
  • Non-interest income- Other: $0.55 million versus $0.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges and other fees: $4.86 million versus $3.93 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $10.41 million compared to the $9.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Dime Community have returned +20.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

