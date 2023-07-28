Back to top

Barnes Group (B) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Barnes Group (B - Free Report) reported $338.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340.14 million, representing a surprise of -0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Barnes Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial: $216.97 million versus $216.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace: $122.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $119.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
  • Operating profit- Industrial: $9.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.56 million.
  • Operating Income- Industrial- Non GAAP: $22.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.72 million.
  • Operating Income- Aerospace- Non GAAP: $20.68 million versus $22.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Aerospace: $16.58 million versus $22.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Barnes Group have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

