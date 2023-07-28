Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Astrazeneca (AZN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Astrazeneca (AZN - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.42 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.06 billion, representing a surprise of +3.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Astrazeneca performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Daliresp/Daxas- U.S. Sales: $14 million versus $18.39 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Product Sales- Rare Disease- Kanuma- Europe: $12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.02 million.
  • Bevespi- U.S. Sales: $8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.56 million.
  • Crestor- U.S. Sales: $12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.49 million.
  • Breztri- Total World Sales: $163 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $144.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75.3%.
  • Product Sales- Rare Disease- Total: $1.95 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.90 billion.
  • Product Sales- CVRM- Bydureon: $43 million versus $59.23 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.1% change.
  • Product Sales- Oncology- Zoladex: $233 million versus $229.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
  • Product Sales- Oncology- Faslodex: $78 million versus $71.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.3% change.
  • Product Sales- Oncology- Tagrisso: $1.49 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
  • Product Sales- Other- Synagis: $87 million versus $73.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
  • Product Sales- Other- Nexium: $248 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $228.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.7%.
Shares of Astrazeneca have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

