Rollins (ROL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Rollins (ROL - Free Report) reported $820.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $803.63 million, representing a surprise of +2.13%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rollins performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Residential: $385.65 million compared to the $368.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Termite completions, bait monitoring, & renewals: $166.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $164.55 million.
  • Revenues- Commercial: $259.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $262.22 million.
  • Revenues- Other: $4.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.33 million.
Shares of Rollins have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

