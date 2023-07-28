Back to top

Gentex (GNTX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Gentex (GNTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $583.47 million, up 25.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $539.04 million, representing a surprise of +8.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gentex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors: 8019 thousand versus 7980.88 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors: 4902 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4180.9 thousand.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units: 12921 thousand versus 12161.78 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units: 4199 thousand compared to the 4053.75 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors: 3102 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2529.01 thousand.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors: 1800 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1651.89 thousand.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units: 8722 thousand compared to the 8108.04 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors: 5620 thousand versus 5578.7 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors: 2399 thousand versus 2402.19 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other: $9.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.
  • Revenue- Automotive Products: $574.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $526.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.8%.
Shares of Gentex have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

