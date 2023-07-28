Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Q2 Earnings

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR - Free Report) reported $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 billion, representing a surprise of -3.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Avantor, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Revenue Growth - Total: -6.5% compared to the -3.14% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Europe: -1.8% compared to the 0.51% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Americas: -8.8% versus -6.31% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - AMEA: -8.7% versus 0.24% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- AMEA: $111.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $127.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%.
  • Net Sales- Europe: $606.90 million versus $608.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Americas: $1.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.
  • Net Sales- Proprietary materials & consumables: $622.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $681.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.1%.
  • Net Sales- Equipment & instrumentation: $231.40 million compared to the $236.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Services & specialty procurement: $242 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $224.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
  • Net Sales- Third party materials & consumables: $648.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $642.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Avantor, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Avantor, Inc. have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

