Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 28, 2023 (Revised)

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Roku, Inc. ((ROKU - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 4.6% after company reported second-quarter adjusted loss of $0.76 per share compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.28 per share.
  •  International Paper Company ((IP - Free Report) ) shares rose 4.8% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share.
  •  Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company ((WTW - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 8.9% after the company reported earnings of $2.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 per share.
  •  Intel Corporation ((INTC - Free Report) ) shares surged 0.5% after the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued earlier today, should no longer be relied upon.) 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Intel Corporation (INTC) - free report >>

International Paper Company (IP) - free report >>

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) - free report >>

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) - free report >>

Published in

basic-materials consumer-discretionary semiconductor