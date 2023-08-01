Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) reported $335.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 66.8%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $315.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +21.28%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arbor Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest income: $335.74 million versus $315.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +66.8% change.
  • Other revenue- Servicing revenue, net: $32.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +56.2%.
  • Other revenue- Mortgage servicing rights: $16.20 million versus $15.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
  • Other revenue- Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net: $22.59 million compared to the $15.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.8% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.41 versus $0.36 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Arbor Realty Trust have returned +18.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

