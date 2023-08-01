Back to top

Welltower (WELL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Welltower (WELL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, up 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the EPS surprise was +4.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Welltower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income: $38.71 million compared to the $38.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other income: $83.88 million versus $10.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.1% change.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $383.44 million compared to the $386.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $1.16 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.
  • Revenues- Seniors Housing Operating: $1.18 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.20 versus $0.17 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Welltower have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

