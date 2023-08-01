Back to top

BioMarin (BMRN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) reported revenue of $595.28 million, up 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $591.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +14.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BioMarin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net product revenues: $584.70 million versus $582.43 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.
  • Royalty and other revenues: $10.58 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $10.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.5%.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME: $90.10 million compared to the $121.26 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM: $177.40 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $182.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ: $74.90 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $69.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.6%.
  • Revenue- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO: $113.30 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $95.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +229.4%.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN: $50.60 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $38.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME: $40.30 million compared to the $29.72 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA: $38.10 million compared to the $42.61 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
Shares of BioMarin have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

