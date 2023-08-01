Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Brixmor (BRX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Brixmor Property (BRX - Free Report) reported $309.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $308.46 million, representing a surprise of +0.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brixmor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $309.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $307.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $0.60 million versus $0.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +157.9% change.
  • Income (loss) attributable to common stockholders- Diluted: $0.19 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.23.
Shares of Brixmor have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

