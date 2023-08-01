Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Kite Realty Group (KRG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Kite Realty Group (KRG - Free Report) reported $208.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $201.62 million, representing a surprise of +3.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kite Realty Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income: $205.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $202.93 million.
  • Revenue- Tenant reimbursements: $40.78 million versus $43.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Minimum rent: $147.40 million compared to the $159.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.15 compared to the $0.01 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Kite Realty Group have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

