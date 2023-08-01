Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sonoco (SON) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Sonoco (SON - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.71 billion, down 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50, the EPS surprise was -8.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sonoco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Consumer Packaging: $923.61 million compared to the $999.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- All Other: $196.54 million versus $201.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Industrial Paper Packaging: $585.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $672.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.6%.
  • Operating profit / (loss)- Consumer Packaging: $95.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $121.28 million.
  • Operating profit / (loss)- All Other: $28.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.86 million.
  • Operating profit / (loss)- Industrial Paper Packaging: $87.04 million versus $89.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sonoco have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

