Compared to Estimates, Gartner (IT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Gartner (IT - Free Report) reported $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. EPS of $2.85 for the same period compares to $2.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion, representing a surprise of +1.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gartner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Revenue- Research: $1.21 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Adjusted Revenue- Consulting: $126.40 million compared to the $126 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Adjusted Revenue- Conferences: $168.90 million versus $137.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.8% change.
Shares of Gartner have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

