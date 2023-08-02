Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Molson Coors (TAP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Molson Coors Brewing (TAP - Free Report) reported $3.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. EPS of $1.78 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63, the EPS surprise was +9.20%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Molson Coors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Brand Volumes (STWs) - Americas: 16.9 million versus 16.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Brand volume - Consolidated: 22.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 23.14 million.
  • Brand Volumes (STWs) - EMEA&APAC: 5.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.17 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $2.62 billion compared to the $2.48 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA&APAC: $649 million compared to the $572.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.
Shares of Molson Coors have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

