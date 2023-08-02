Back to top

Compared to Estimates, First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG - Free Report) reported $216.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $209.65 million, representing a surprise of +3.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +62.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-restaurant sales growth: 7.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.3%.
  • System-wide Restaurants - Total: 492 versus 490 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • System-wide Restaurants - Franchise-owned: 111 compared to the 108.33 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • System-wide Restaurants - Company-owned: 381 compared to the 380.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Franchise revenues: $3.71 million compared to the $3.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34% year over year.
  • Revenues- Restaurant sales: $212.59 million versus $206.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17% change.
Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

