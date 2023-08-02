Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lear (LEA) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Lear (LEA - Free Report) reported revenue of $6 billion, up 18.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.33, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.21, the EPS surprise was +3.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Net Sales- South America: $227.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $226.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Geographic Net Sales- North America: $2.47 billion compared to the $2.42 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Europe and Africa: $2.19 billion compared to the $2.11 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Asia: $1.11 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.1% change.
  • Net Sales- E-Systems: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Seating: $4.47 billion compared to the $4.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.
  • Adjusted Segment Earnings- E-Systems: $63.30 million versus $51.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Segment Earnings- Seating: $322.10 million compared to the $310.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Lear have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

