Sysco (SYY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Sysco (SYY - Free Report) reported revenue of $19.73 billion, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.85 billion, representing a surprise of -0.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sysco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • International Foodservice Operations: $3.65 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
  • U.S. Foodservice Operations: $13.75 billion versus $13.85 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Sales- Other: $328.97 million versus $337.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
  • Sales- SYGMA: $2 billion compared to the $2.03 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Operating income (GAAP)- Other: $23.62 million compared to the $14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income (GAAP)- SYGMA: $18.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.56 million.
  • OTHER- Gross Profit: $88.72 million versus $85.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • SYGMA- Gross Profit: $160.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $169.84 million.
Shares of Sysco have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

