Compared to Estimates, Oshkosh (OSK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2023, Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.41 billion, up 16.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.69, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 billion, representing a surprise of +8.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +71.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Oshkosh performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

- Net Sales- Defense: $498.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $526.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.
- Net Sales- Access- Total: $1.33 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.9% change.
- Net Sales- Corporate and intersegment eliminations: -$0.80 million versus -$3.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -63.6% change.
- Net sales- Vocational- Total: $587.50 million compared to the $551.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Sales- Access- Aerial work platforms: $664.90 million compared to the $544.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.3% year over year.
- Net sales- Vocational- Fire apparatus: $296.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $292.31 million.
- Net Sales- Access- Other: $272.60 million versus $240.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.3% change.
- Net Sales- Access- Telehandlers: $390.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $354.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.2%.
- Net sales- Vocational- Refuse collection: $157.90 million compared to the $152.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net sales- Vocational- Other: $133.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $95.34 million.
- Operating income (loss)- Defense: $6.30 million compared to the $17.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating income (loss)- Access: $211.70 million versus $128.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Oshkosh have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.