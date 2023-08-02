We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sirius XM (SIRI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Sirius XM (SIRI - Free Report) reported $2.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion, representing a surprise of -0.14%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Sirius XM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers: 34047 versus 33982.38 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers: 6229 versus 6204.17 estimated by four analysts on average.
- ARPU - Sirius XM: $15.66 compared to the $15.90 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Subscribers - Sirius XM - Paid promotional subscribers: 2140 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1912.68.
- Revenue- Sirius XM- Total: $1.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
- Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Total: $528 million compared to the $514.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue: $1.60 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Sirius XM- Advertising revenue: $45 million compared to the $47.01 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue: $47 million compared to the $44.43 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Subscriber revenue: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue: $128 million compared to the $130.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue: $400 million compared to the $383.70 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Sirius XM have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.