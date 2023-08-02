Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Enterprise Products (EPD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) reported $10.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 33.7%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -16.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was -3.39%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Enterprise Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day: 18264 BBtu/D compared to the 17983.43 BBtu/D average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Commodity Price - Polymer Grade Propylene: $0.40 versus $0.37 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day: 173 MBBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 208.13 MBBL/D.
  • Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day: 120 MBBL/D versus 110.63 MBBL/D estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day: 84 MBBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 113.11 MBBL/D.
  • Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day: 37 MBBL/D compared to the 44.99 MBBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Crude Oil Pipelines & Services net - Crude oil pipeline transportation volumes per day: 2366 MBBL/D compared to the 2289.4 MBBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Commodity Price - Natural Gas: $2.09 versus $2.28 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Commodity Price - Ethane: $0.21 compared to the $0.20 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Commodity Price - Propane: $0.67 versus $0.56 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Commodity Price - Normal Butane: $0.78 compared to the $0.65 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Commodity Price - Isobutane: $0.84 versus $0.69 estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Enterprise Products here>>>

Shares of Enterprise Products have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise