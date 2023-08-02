Back to top

Whitestone (WSR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Whitestone (WSR - Free Report) reported $36.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was +10.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Whitestone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • EPS (DILUTED): $0.22 compared to the $0.08 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Management, transaction, and other fees: $0.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.4%.
  • Revenues- Rental: $36.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
Shares of Whitestone have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

